It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
South China Sea: Beijing’s foreign ships move ‘may go the same way as ADIZ’
- A new requirement for foreign vessels entering Chinese waters to report ship and cargo information may be difficult to enforce, observers say
- Countries contesting waters with China or challenging its claims are likely to disregard the regulation, they predict
Topic | South China Sea
It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images