It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: Beijing’s foreign ships move ‘may go the same way as ADIZ’

  • A new requirement for foreign vessels entering Chinese waters to report ship and cargo information may be difficult to enforce, observers say
  • Countries contesting waters with China or challenging its claims are likely to disregard the regulation, they predict

Topic |   South China Sea
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
It is unclear how China’s maritime administration will enforce the new regulation. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE