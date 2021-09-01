Taliban special force fighters at Kabul airport on Tuesday, after the last US troops withdrew to end a brutal 20-year war that had started with ousting the hardline Islamist insurgent group. Photo: AFP Taliban special force fighters at Kabul airport on Tuesday, after the last US troops withdrew to end a brutal 20-year war that had started with ousting the hardline Islamist insurgent group. Photo: AFP
Stop arms sales to ‘non-state actors’, China urges UN treaty partners, in likely rebuke of US

  • Chinese envoy for disarmament affairs calls out a country that ‘abuses the arms trade as a political tool’, in apparent reference to US weapons sales to Taiwan
  • Caution on illicit arms transfers comes as Taliban take control of US weapons in Afghanistan, deepening worries about militant spillovers in China’s Xinjiang

