Taliban special force fighters at Kabul airport on Tuesday, after the last US troops withdrew to end a brutal 20-year war that had started with ousting the hardline Islamist insurgent group. Photo: AFP
Stop arms sales to ‘non-state actors’, China urges UN treaty partners, in likely rebuke of US
- Chinese envoy for disarmament affairs calls out a country that ‘abuses the arms trade as a political tool’, in apparent reference to US weapons sales to Taiwan
- Caution on illicit arms transfers comes as Taliban take control of US weapons in Afghanistan, deepening worries about militant spillovers in China’s Xinjiang
Topic | China's military
