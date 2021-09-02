Japan said its JS Oumi supply ship serviced the USCGC Munro in the East China Sea last week. Photo: Handout Japan said its JS Oumi supply ship serviced the USCGC Munro in the East China Sea last week. Photo: Handout
Japan said its JS Oumi supply ship serviced the USCGC Munro in the East China Sea last week. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Japan’s supplies to US Coast Guard aimed at testing Beijing, observers say

  • American coastguard patrol vessel was serviced by a Japanese supply ship during joint exercise, Japan reveals
  • ‘Improved interoperability’ hailed by Japan, while Chinese observers say the announcement is a challenge to China

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 10:30am, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan said its JS Oumi supply ship serviced the USCGC Munro in the East China Sea last week. Photo: Handout Japan said its JS Oumi supply ship serviced the USCGC Munro in the East China Sea last week. Photo: Handout
Japan said its JS Oumi supply ship serviced the USCGC Munro in the East China Sea last week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE