Canadians held for spying shared photos of military equipment, Chinese tabloid says
- Convicted spy Michael Spavor was a ‘key informant’ for fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, the Global Times says
- Kovrig was also held in 2018 and later charged with espionage. The verdict on his trial in March has yet to be announced
Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, convicted of espionage in August, was a “key informant” for countryman Michael Kovrig and provided photographs of military equipment to him, China’s nationalistic tabloid Global Times said on Thursday.
The photos and images Spavor took of the equipment were state secrets and he also provided the photos to people outside China, the paper said, citing an unidentified source.
Both Spavor and Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, were detained in December 2018 and later charged with espionage.
China arrested the pair soon after Canadian police detained
China rejects the allegation that the cases of the two Canadians are linked to Meng’s and has released few details on either.
The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
China sentences Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years for spying
A Chinese court last month sentenced Spavor to 11 years in jail for espionage after a closed hearing. The verdict drew condemnation from the
Kovrig’s espionage trial concluded in March with the verdict to be announced at an unspecified date.
The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party.
In Canada, a judge is due to rule on Meng’s case on October 21.