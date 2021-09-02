Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, convicted of espionage in August, was a “key informant” for countryman Michael Kovrig and provided photographs of military equipment to him, China’s nationalistic tabloid Global Times said on Thursday.﻿

The photos and images Spavor took of the equipment were state secrets and he also provided the photos to people outside China, the paper said, citing an unidentified source.

Both Spavor and Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, were detained in December 2018 and later charged with espionage.