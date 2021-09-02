Foreign Minister Wang Yi said both sides should take the long view on Beijing’s relations with Paris and Brussels. Photo: Reuters Foreign Minister Wang Yi said both sides should take the long view on Beijing’s relations with Paris and Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said both sides should take the long view on Beijing’s relations with Paris and Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Beijing calls on France to ‘eliminate interference’ and push for better EU-China ties

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells diplomatic adviser to the president that Paris should push to repair relations when it takes over rotating presidency of bloc
  • Remarks come ahead of a European Union meeting on Friday, when China’s assertive posturing is expected to be high on the agenda

Topic |   China-EU relations
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 11:35pm, 2 Sep, 2021

