Michael Spavor was jailed for 11 years in China after being convicted of espionage. The Global Times reported on Wednesday that he had filmed secret Chinese military equipment and sent the images to fellow Canadian detainee Michael Kovrig. Photo: AP
First details emerge of China’s spy claims against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- According to a report in Chinese state media, Spavor had filmed secret Chinese military gear and sent the images to Kovrig, a fellow Canadian
- Ottawa renewed calls for both men to be released, after the Global Times reported that Spavor was a ‘key informant’ for Kovrig
Topic | Canada
