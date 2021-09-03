Fentanyl was involved in a record 93,000 US drug overdoses in the past year, according to a report. Photo: Reuters Fentanyl was involved in a record 93,000 US drug overdoses in the past year, according to a report. Photo: Reuters
Fentanyl was involved in a record 93,000 US drug overdoses in the past year, according to a report. Photo: Reuters
China rejects blame for sharp rise in US fentanyl overdoses

  • Chinese embassy in Washington blasts congressional report finding that Beijing has failed to stop synthetic opioid reaching US
  • Report’s claim that China is sending raw materials for the drug to Mexico is ‘irresponsible and utterly false’

Robert Delaney
Updated: 12:15pm, 3 Sep, 2021

