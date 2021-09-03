Fentanyl was involved in a record 93,000 US drug overdoses in the past year, according to a report. Photo: Reuters
China rejects blame for sharp rise in US fentanyl overdoses
- Chinese embassy in Washington blasts congressional report finding that Beijing has failed to stop synthetic opioid reaching US
- Report’s claim that China is sending raw materials for the drug to Mexico is ‘irresponsible and utterly false’
Topic | US-China relations
Fentanyl was involved in a record 93,000 US drug overdoses in the past year, according to a report. Photo: Reuters