Taliban to ‘actively support’ belt and road plan of ‘trustworthy friend’ China
- Pledge from deputy head of Taliban office comes as a spokesman highlights Afghanistan’s strategic value to China in terms of regional security
- Chinese foreign ministry wouldn’t be drawn out on question of recognising the militant group, but said Beijing was watching the situation closely
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in the capital Kabul on August 15. Photo: AP