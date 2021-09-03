Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in the capital Kabul on August 15. Photo: AP Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in the capital Kabul on August 15. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Taliban to ‘actively support’ belt and road plan of ‘trustworthy friend’ China

  • Pledge from deputy head of Taliban office comes as a spokesman highlights Afghanistan’s strategic value to China in terms of regional security
  • Chinese foreign ministry wouldn’t be drawn out on question of recognising the militant group, but said Beijing was watching the situation closely

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:15pm, 3 Sep, 2021

