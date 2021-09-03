Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, was among the officials who held talks on climate change with US envoy John Kerry. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘tells US envoy John Kerry it will follow its own climate road map’
- Source says the two sides failed to reach agreement and China has its own plans on climate matters
- Beijing describes discussions about addressing climate change as ‘candid, in-depth and pragmatic’
Topic | US-China relations
