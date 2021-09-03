Diana Mickeviciene, Lithuania’s ambassador to China, has been recalled. The embassy in Beijing “continues to operate as usual”. Photo: Simon Song
Lithuania recalls ambassador to China amid Taiwan de facto embassy feud
- Diana Mickeviciene leaves Beijing for consultations ‘following the Chinese government statement on August 10’, foreign ministry says
- China recalled its envoy from the Baltic nation last month over its decision to allow Taiwan to open an office in Vilnius under its own name
