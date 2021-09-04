People gather to cross into Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China and Iran seek common ground on Afghanistan
- Chinese foreign minister says Beijing is looking to work with Tehran to help rebuild their war-torn neighbour
- Wang Yi accuses US of withdrawing from Afghanistan to focus more forces on China and Russia
People gather to cross into Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters