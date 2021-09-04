Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says the EU needs a strategic reassessment of its relations with China. Photo: Reuters
Lithuania urges European Union to cut reliance on China
- Lithuanian foreign minister says bloc needs to act together to be on an equal footing with Beijing
- Vilnius recalls envoy from Chinese capital amid row over Taiwan
