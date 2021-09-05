Myanmar has faced months of protest following February’s coup. Photo: AFP Myanmar has faced months of protest following February’s coup. Photo: AFP
China announces new Myanmar trade route as it seeks to bolster ties with military junta

  • The first test of the overland route follows a visit by Beijing’s special envoy and has been seen as a show of support after February’s coup
  • China has been seeking to boost its economic and political influence across Southeast Asia via the Belt and Road Initiative

Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:00am, 5 Sep, 2021

