Myanmar has faced months of protest following February’s coup. Photo: AFP
China announces new Myanmar trade route as it seeks to bolster ties with military junta
- The first test of the overland route follows a visit by Beijing’s special envoy and has been seen as a show of support after February’s coup
- China has been seeking to boost its economic and political influence across Southeast Asia via the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | China-Asean relations
