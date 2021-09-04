Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) waves the national flag during the official launch of the Nairobi to Naivasha standard gauge railway passenger train in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) waves the national flag during the official launch of the Nairobi to Naivasha standard gauge railway passenger train in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) waves the national flag during the official launch of the Nairobi to Naivasha standard gauge railway passenger train in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

East Africa to seek Chinese funds for modern regional trains at Senegal summit

  • The next stage of a regional railway project in East Africa is on hold
  • China Eximbank asked Kenya to redo a feasibility study to prove its commercial viability before it extends financing

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) waves the national flag during the official launch of the Nairobi to Naivasha standard gauge railway passenger train in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) waves the national flag during the official launch of the Nairobi to Naivasha standard gauge railway passenger train in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) waves the national flag during the official launch of the Nairobi to Naivasha standard gauge railway passenger train in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE