People celebrate in the streets with members of Guinea's armed forces after the apparent arrest of Guinea's president, Alpha Condé in Conakry, September 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Embassy in Guinea urges Chinese to stay calm and alert after elite soldiers declare president detained
- Amid gunfire and apparent coup, Chinese advised to stay indoors, pay attention to the situation and to increase safety measures
- China has key investments in Guinea, including under its Belt and Road Initiative and big investments in iron ore reserves in the Simandou mountains
Topic | China-Africa relations
