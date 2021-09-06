People celebrate in the streets with members of Guinea's armed forces after the apparent arrest of Guinea's president, Alpha Condé in Conakry, September 5, 2021. Photo: AFP People celebrate in the streets with members of Guinea's armed forces after the apparent arrest of Guinea's president, Alpha Condé in Conakry, September 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Embassy in Guinea urges Chinese to stay calm and alert after elite soldiers declare president detained

  • Amid gunfire and apparent coup, Chinese advised to stay indoors, pay attention to the situation and to increase safety measures
  • China has key investments in Guinea, including under its Belt and Road Initiative and big investments in iron ore reserves in the Simandou mountains

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 2:09pm, 6 Sep, 2021

