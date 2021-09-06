COP26 President Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday for talks with government and business representatives. Photo: AFP COP26 President Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday for talks with government and business representatives. Photo: AFP
COP26 President Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday for talks with government and business representatives. Photo: AFP
Climate change: British envoy looks forward to China’s ‘enhanced’ 2030 emissions goal

  • Alok Sharma tweeted about arriving in China and meeting its top climate diplomat as pressure builds for Beijing to cut dependence on coal
  • Experts said conversations between Sharma and China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua could be more ‘constructive’ than China’s exchange with John Kerry

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:55pm, 6 Sep, 2021

