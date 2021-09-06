COP26 President Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday for talks with government and business representatives. Photo: AFP
British climate envoy in China looks forward to ‘enhanced’ 2030 emissions goal
- Alok Sharma tweeted about arriving in China and meeting its top climate diplomat
- As the world’s No 1 greenhouse gas emitter, China is under increasing pressure to announce more ambitious measures on coal production and consumption
Topic | Climate change
