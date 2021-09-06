A tea plantation in Kenya, where minerals make up 70 per cent of exports to China, despite the relatively small size of its resources industry. Photo: Reuters A tea plantation in Kenya, where minerals make up 70 per cent of exports to China, despite the relatively small size of its resources industry. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China flags more access for African agricultural exports is on the way

  • The issue is expected to feature prominently at the next forum on China-Africa cooperation in Senegal
  • Minerals and other raw materials make up the vast majority of Africa’s trade with the Asian giant

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Sep, 2021

A tea plantation in Kenya, where minerals make up 70 per cent of exports to China, despite the relatively small size of its resources industry. Photo: Reuters
