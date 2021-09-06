Construction started on the Shiyan 6 in November 2018 and it is now reported to be the most advanced medium-sized research ship in China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences Construction started on the Shiyan 6 in November 2018 and it is now reported to be the most advanced medium-sized research ship in China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese research ship on maiden voyage to South China Sea amid distrust by neighbours

  • The Shiyan 6 geophysical and seismic survey ship left Guangzhou on Monday for assignment in the estuary of the Pearl River and northern South China Sea
  • The ship will improve China’s ability to develop resources and safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to state media

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Sep, 2021

