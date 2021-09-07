Bagram Airfield ended up in Taliban hands after US and Nato forces vacated it. Photo: Xinhua Bagram Airfield ended up in Taliban hands after US and Nato forces vacated it. Photo: Xinhua
Bagram Airfield ended up in Taliban hands after US and Nato forces vacated it. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China denies it is taking over Afghan military site that was US base

  • Foreign ministry dismisses reports of talks with the Taliban to transfer the right to use Bagram Airfield
  • Washington’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley suggested China could ‘make a move for’ the base, which US vacated in July

Topic |   China-Afghanistan relations
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bagram Airfield ended up in Taliban hands after US and Nato forces vacated it. Photo: Xinhua Bagram Airfield ended up in Taliban hands after US and Nato forces vacated it. Photo: Xinhua
Bagram Airfield ended up in Taliban hands after US and Nato forces vacated it. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE