China has proposed a set of 10 principles and standards to prevent the misuse of bioscience research without hindering beneficial outcomes. Photo: Shutterstock China has proposed a set of 10 principles and standards to prevent the misuse of bioscience research without hindering beneficial outcomes. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China proposes global code of conduct on biosecurity, amid coronavirus ‘lab leak’ row with US

  • ‘Tianjin Biosecurity Guidelines’ aim to prevent misuse of bioscience research and promote the responsible development of biotechnology
  • Introducing the initiative in Geneva, China’s disarmament affairs envoy highlighted the potential risks and threats of biotechnology development

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:06pm, 7 Sep, 2021

