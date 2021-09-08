Chinese President Xi Jinping called for Rome’s support of next year’s Winter Games in Beijing during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping called for Rome’s support of next year’s Winter Games in Beijing during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AP
China seeks Italy’s support for Beijing Olympics in Xi-Draghi phone call

  • The Chinese president also called on Rome to play an active role in promoting stable China-European relations
  • Italian prime minister said his country hoped to strengthen cooperation with China through multilateral platforms like the G20

