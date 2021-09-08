The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: PLA protests as US warship sails near Mischief Reef
- Southern Theatre Command ‘organised air and naval forces to track, monitor and expel’ USS Benfold near disputed Chinese-occupied reef
- The incident comes days after Beijing introduced a regulation requiring notification from foreign vessels entering its claimed waters
Topic | South China Sea
The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy