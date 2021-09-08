The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy
The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: PLA protests as US warship sails near Mischief Reef

  • Southern Theatre Command ‘organised air and naval forces to track, monitor and expel’ USS Benfold near disputed Chinese-occupied reef
  • The incident comes days after Beijing introduced a regulation requiring notification from foreign vessels entering its claimed waters

Topic |   South China Sea
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 2:14pm, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy
The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold entered China’s territorial waters, the PLA said. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE