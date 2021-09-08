The policy of strategic ambiguity is meant to deter Beijing from using force against Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Time for the US to rethink its defence stand on Taiwan, former US Pacific Command chief says
- United States should be clearer on its responsibilities to the island as Beijing seeks to dominate it, Harry Harris says
- Strategic ambiguity should not be maintained just because it has been the policy since the 1970s, he says
Topic | US-China relations
