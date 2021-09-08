The Taliban’s new interim government is dominated by figures from its hardline rule in the 1990s. Photo: AFP The Taliban’s new interim government is dominated by figures from its hardline rule in the 1990s. Photo: AFP
China to keep contact with Taliban’s interim regime, but asks it to listen

  • Foreign ministry calls naming of interim government a necessary step but urges it to ‘listen to the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions’
  • Beijing yet to formally recognise Taliban-led regime despite speculation that it could take on greater involvement in Afghanistan

Topic |   China-Afghanistan relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Sep, 2021

