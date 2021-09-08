The Taliban’s new interim government is dominated by figures from its hardline rule in the 1990s. Photo: AFP
China to keep contact with Taliban’s interim regime, but asks it to listen
- Foreign ministry calls naming of interim government a necessary step but urges it to ‘listen to the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions’
- Beijing yet to formally recognise Taliban-led regime despite speculation that it could take on greater involvement in Afghanistan
Topic | China-Afghanistan relations
