China’s Weibo social media platform has suspended more than 20 fan accounts for major K-pop acts, including BTS. Photo: Getty
China’s fan culture crackdown ‘won’t affect ties with South Korea’
- Responding to concerns in South Korean media, Chinese embassy says campaign will not have an impact on normal exchanges
- Chinese social media platforms have suspended accounts set up by fans by a number of K-pop stars
Topic | K-pop idols
China’s Weibo social media platform has suspended more than 20 fan accounts for major K-pop acts, including BTS. Photo: Getty