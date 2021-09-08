Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will become a pillar of “an open world economy”. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns world ‘needs to come together more than ever’
- Wang marks 50th anniversary of Beijing taking its UN seat by saying collective effort is needed to tackle challenges such as Covid-19 and global warming
- Speech also includes broadside against ‘arbitrary and unilateral’ actions by US and paints China as being on the side of ‘peace and justice’
Topic | United Nations
