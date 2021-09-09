China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP
China warns of cross-border terror leaks from Afghanistan
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi convenes meeting with his counterparts from the war-torn country’s neighbours
- Meanwhile in Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses response to Taliban government with 20 countries
Topic | China-Afghanistan relations
