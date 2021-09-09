China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP
China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China warns of cross-border terror leaks from Afghanistan

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi convenes meeting with his counterparts from the war-torn country’s neighbours
  • Meanwhile in Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses response to Taliban government with 20 countries

Topic |   China-Afghanistan relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 12:17pm, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP
China has convened a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a joint response to the Taliban’s return to power. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE