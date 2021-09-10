Relations between China and the EU have been tested in recent months. Photo: AFP
‘You don’t even understand the basics’: Chinese ex-diplomat lashes out at EU envoy
- Nicolas Chapuis draws sharp criticism after accusing China of ‘changing its diplomacy’ and questioning its attacks on Lithuania’s Taiwan deal
- Former foreign ministry official warns that ambassador’s ‘biases’ could hurt hopes of improved bilateral relations
Topic | China-EU relations
