Relations between China and the EU have been tested in recent months. Photo: AFP Relations between China and the EU have been tested in recent months. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

‘You don’t even understand the basics’: Chinese ex-diplomat lashes out at EU envoy

  • Nicolas Chapuis draws sharp criticism after accusing China of ‘changing its diplomacy’ and questioning its attacks on Lithuania’s Taiwan deal
  • Former foreign ministry official warns that ambassador’s ‘biases’ could hurt hopes of improved bilateral relations

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:19am, 10 Sep, 2021

