US Coast Guard modernises fleet, expands presence in Indo-Pacific to counter ‘bad actors in the region’
- ‘Having ships on the sea matters. Having the enforcement capacity and capability matters,’ US admiral tells maritime security conference in Hawaii
- Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is also a target for strengthened oversight
A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force