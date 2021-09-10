A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force
A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force
China /  Diplomacy

US Coast Guard modernises fleet, expands presence in Indo-Pacific to counter ‘bad actors in the region’

  • ‘Having ships on the sea matters. Having the enforcement capacity and capability matters,’ US admiral tells maritime security conference in Hawaii
  • Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is also a target for strengthened oversight

Topic |   US-China relations
Linda LewMark Magnier
Linda Lew in Hong Kongand Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:39am, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force
A Japanese vessel conducts a joint training exercise with the US Coast Guard cutter Munro (left) in the East China Sea on August 26. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force
READ FULL ARTICLE