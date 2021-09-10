US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have spoken about the competition between their two countries in a Friday phone call. Photo: AFP
breaking | US-China relations: Biden and Xi in Friday phone call
- According to the White House, the two leaders had a ‘broad, strategic discussion’
- The US president made clear the conversation was part of Washington’s efforts to ‘responsibly manage’ their competition
