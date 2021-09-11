Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in March, during their meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Nanping. Photo: AP Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in March, during their meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Nanping. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Singapore and Vietnam key stops for China’s Wang Yi on latest Asian friendship tour

  • The visit has been described as a counterbalancing effort against US moves to woo its rival’s neighbours
  • Post-pandemic economic recovery and help for latest Vietnamese battle against the virus are likely to be high on the agenda

China-Asean relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Sep, 2021

