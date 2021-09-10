The case of former University of Tennessee associate professor Hu Anming, 52, pictured, was the first to go to trial under the “China Initiative” started by the Trump administration. Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office The case of former University of Tennessee associate professor Hu Anming, 52, pictured, was the first to go to trial under the “China Initiative” started by the Trump administration. Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office
US federal judge acquits professor Hu Anming of fraud after push to expose Chinese spies

  • The US government failed to show sufficient evidence that University of Tennessee professor had intent to defraud Nasa, federal judge wrote
  • Advocates for Asian Americans say Hu was put through a two-year ordeal because of the ‘injustice’ and he will suffer consequences in his life and career

The case of former University of Tennessee associate professor Hu Anming, 52, pictured, was the first to go to trial under the “China Initiative” started by the Trump administration. Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office
