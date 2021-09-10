A shipment of Chinese vaccines at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia a priority for Chinese vaccines as Delta fuels surge in Covid-19 cases, Vice-President Wang Qishan says
- Vice-president tells annual China-Asean Expo that Beijing will provide further help as countries try to ramp up vaccinations
- Beijing has already provided 200 million doses to the 10-nation bloc but more are needed
