Southeast Asia a priority for Chinese vaccines as Delta fuels surge in Covid-19 cases, Vice-President Wang Qishan says

  • Vice-president tells annual China-Asean Expo that Beijing will provide further help as countries try to ramp up vaccinations
  • Beijing has already provided 200 million doses to the 10-nation bloc but more are needed

Updated: 7:09pm, 10 Sep, 2021

A shipment of Chinese vaccines at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. Photo: Xinhua A shipment of Chinese vaccines at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. Photo: Xinhua
