A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the U.S. Monday to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
China /  Diplomacy

US-China visa services, Xi-Biden meeting among top priorities for AmCham firms

  • Business group survey finds corporate desire for practical communication between the governments of the two countries
  • Most companies say tariffs on both sides damaging their operations in China

Topic |   US-China relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Sep, 2021

