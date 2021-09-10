Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban, was quoted as saying that terrorists would not be allowed to train or raise funds in Afghanistan. Photo: AP Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban, was quoted as saying that terrorists would not be allowed to train or raise funds in Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

Taliban ‘won’t allow’ terrorists to thrive, but China’s concerns remain

  • The militant group’s spokesman reportedly says many East Turkestan Islamic Movement members have left Afghanistan
  • But the claim is unverified and may mean those members continue to operate elsewhere, Chinese expert says

Teddy NgRachel Zhang
Teddy Ng in Hong Kongand Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:04pm, 10 Sep, 2021

