Xiomara Castro, presidential candidate for the opposition Libre party, addresses a rally in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on September 5. Photo: Reuters Xiomara Castro, presidential candidate for the opposition Libre party, addresses a rally in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on September 5. Photo: Reuters
Is Taiwan about to lose another long-term ally to Beijing?

  • Honduras, an 80-year Taiwan ally, is about to elect a president, and main opposition candidate has vowed diplomatic ties with Beijing if victorious
  • Debt-ridden country battling coronavirus pandemic may be swayed by Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy and more, says analyst

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Sep, 2021

