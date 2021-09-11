Vietnam’s Deputy Prime minister Pham Binh Minh (right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows in greeting before their meeting in Hanoi on September 10. Photo: Vietnam News Agency / AFP Vietnam’s Deputy Prime minister Pham Binh Minh (right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows in greeting before their meeting in Hanoi on September 10. Photo: Vietnam News Agency / AFP
China warns Vietnam to watch out for outside interference in South China Sea

  • Chinese foreign minister’s remarks follow call from US vice-president for Southeast Asian countries to resist Beijing’s ‘bullying’ in disputed waters
  • Vietnam is likely to continue its pragmatic balancing act between the two powers, and remain a reliable partner to all, say analysts

Kinling Lo in Beijingand Bac Pham

Updated: 7:52pm, 11 Sep, 2021

