Vietnam’s Deputy Prime minister Pham Binh Minh (right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows in greeting before their meeting in Hanoi on September 10. Photo: Vietnam News Agency / AFP
China warns Vietnam to watch out for outside interference in South China Sea
- Chinese foreign minister’s remarks follow call from US vice-president for Southeast Asian countries to resist Beijing’s ‘bullying’ in disputed waters
- Vietnam is likely to continue its pragmatic balancing act between the two powers, and remain a reliable partner to all, say analysts
