The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters
China denies targeting Canadian businesses for political reasons after Canada Goose fined for false advertising
- A statement from the consulate-general in Montreal says it is ‘complete nonsense’ to suggest companies from the country are being singled out for retribution
- Relations between the two countries have been strained since the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
