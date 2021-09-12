The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters
The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China denies targeting Canadian businesses for political reasons after Canada Goose fined for false advertising

  • A statement from the consulate-general in Montreal says it is ‘complete nonsense’ to suggest companies from the country are being singled out for retribution
  • Relations between the two countries have been strained since the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

Topic |   Diplomacy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:51pm, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters
The company delayed the opening of its Beijing store in December 2018 because of a threatened boycott. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE