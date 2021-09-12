The seizure of power in Guinea is the latest disruption to the African region seen as central to China’s Africa strategy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Guinea coup adds to growing knots in China’s belt and road plans
- It is the latest in a series of recent military takeovers in a strategic region for Chinese trade ambitions
- China is a key player in the Guinean economy, buying most of its bauxite and with a key stake in its iron ore reserves
Topic | China-Africa relations
The seizure of power in Guinea is the latest disruption to the African region seen as central to China’s Africa strategy. Photo: EPA-EFE