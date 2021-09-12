The seizure of power in Guinea is the latest disruption to the African region seen as central to China’s Africa strategy. Photo: EPA-EFE The seizure of power in Guinea is the latest disruption to the African region seen as central to China’s Africa strategy. Photo: EPA-EFE
The seizure of power in Guinea is the latest disruption to the African region seen as central to China’s Africa strategy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Guinea coup adds to growing knots in China’s belt and road plans

  • It is the latest in a series of recent military takeovers in a strategic region for Chinese trade ambitions
  • China is a key player in the Guinean economy, buying most of its bauxite and with a key stake in its iron ore reserves

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:22pm, 12 Sep, 2021

