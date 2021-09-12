Peter Dutton, the defence minister of Australia, said the “times in which we live have echoes of the 1930s”. Photo: AP Peter Dutton, the defence minister of Australia, said the “times in which we live have echoes of the 1930s”. Photo: AP
Peter Dutton, the defence minister of Australia, said the “times in which we live have echoes of the 1930s”. Photo: AP
China and Australia urged to hold fire after Nazi Germany comparison makes Beijing slam ‘toxic rhetoric’

  • Australian defence minister slams ‘increasingly bellicose’ Chinese officials, prompting fierce criticism from Beijing of US-led hyping of ‘China threat theory’
  • Analysts urge China to understand regional nervousness, while cautioning Australia on the pitfalls of making an outright adversary of Beijing

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:57pm, 12 Sep, 2021

