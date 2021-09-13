Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from left) attend the handover ceremony of the China-funded national stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from left) attend the handover ceremony of the China-funded national stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China and Cambodia gun for ‘harder than steel’ ties to fend off foreign forces

  • China delivers its neighbour pandemic aid and the handover of a new stadium as well as promises to buy more Cambodian agricultural goods
  • Wang Yi tells Hun Sen China hopes to conclude negotiations of the South China Sea code of conduct with Asean during Cambodia‘s rotating presidency next year

Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 3:16pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from left) attend the handover ceremony of the China-funded national stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from left) attend the handover ceremony of the China-funded national stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
