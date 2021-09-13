Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from left) attend the handover ceremony of the China-funded national stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China and Cambodia gun for ‘harder than steel’ ties to fend off foreign forces
- China delivers its neighbour pandemic aid and the handover of a new stadium as well as promises to buy more Cambodian agricultural goods
- Wang Yi tells Hun Sen China hopes to conclude negotiations of the South China Sea code of conduct with Asean during Cambodia‘s rotating presidency next year
Topic | China-Asean relations
