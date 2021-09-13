People watch a South Korean news programme reporting on North Korea’s long-range cruise missiles tests, in Seoul on September 13. Photo: AP
China calls for restraint as North Korea tests cruise missile able to reach Japan
- Pyongyang breaks lull in testing with ‘strategic weapon of great significance’, KCNA says, but some experts see moderate military gains
- Move ahead of Korean denuclearisation talks in Tokyo makes one analyst call for ‘serious pressure’, as concessions only seem to inspire more bad behaviour
Topic | North Korea
