Taiwan’s government has asked to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Photo: Wikipedia Taiwan’s government has asked to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Photo: Wikipedia
Beijing warns Washington not to allow Taiwan to rename de facto embassy

  • Reported request to US to change ‘Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office’ to ‘Taiwan Representative Office’ draws Beijing rebuke
  • Observers say Washington is trying to test the water with Beijing, which would view a name change as weakening the one-China principle

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:32pm, 13 Sep, 2021

