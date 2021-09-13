Taiwan’s government has asked to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Photo: Wikipedia
Beijing warns Washington not to allow Taiwan to rename de facto embassy
- Reported request to US to change ‘Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office’ to ‘Taiwan Representative Office’ draws Beijing rebuke
- Observers say Washington is trying to test the water with Beijing, which would view a name change as weakening the one-China principle
Topic | Taiwan
