Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP
Afghan Taliban government tipped to be on agenda at Shanghai Cooperation Council summit
- Afghanistan joined the regional security grouping led by China and Russia as an observer state in 2012. The government in Kabul was toppled last month
- Analysts say the SCO summit will try to reach a consensus on dealing with the Taliban and urge the international community to ease pressure on the group
Topic | China-Afghanistan relations
