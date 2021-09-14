Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Afghan Taliban government tipped to be on agenda at Shanghai Cooperation Council summit

  • Afghanistan joined the regional security grouping led by China and Russia as an observer state in 2012. The government in Kabul was toppled last month
  • Analysts say the SCO summit will try to reach a consensus on dealing with the Taliban and urge the international community to ease pressure on the group

Topic |   China-Afghanistan relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:30pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) speaks to reporters at the airport in Kabul on August 31, after the last US troops had pulled out. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE