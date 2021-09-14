US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) listen during a virtual Quad meeting with leaders of Japan, Australia and India on March 12. The countries’ four leaders will meet at the White House on September 24. Photo: EPA/Bloomberg
Joe Biden invites leaders of Australia, India and Japan to White House for Quad summit next week
- It will be the first in-person meeting for Biden, Australia’s Scott Morrison, India’s Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga of Japan
- The four met virtually in March, when they discussed China’s military build-up in the Asia-Pacific
Topic | US-China relations
