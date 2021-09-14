A PLA unit based in Tibet near the China-India border which took part in a recent military exercise in the Himalayas has been praised by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Handout
Xi rallies model PLA unit at India-China border, praises ‘great job’
- Chinese president sends letter acknowledging strenuous mission and heavy responsibilities of frontline troops
- State media report stresses extreme conditions at the Himalayan outpost, near disputed Line of Actual Control
Topic | China's military
