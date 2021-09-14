Chinese students wait outside the US Embassy in Beijing for visa application interviews. Photo: AP
Access denied: Chinese students slam ‘spy’ hunt as visa rejections pile up
- At least 500 visas rejected under Trump-era policy to block Beijing from obtaining US technology with possible military uses
- US Embassy in Beijing cites ‘some abuses of the visa process’, as Chinese reports link rejections to seven schools associated with industry and IT ministry
