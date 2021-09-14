China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP
China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s envoy urges US to improve atmosphere to fulfil phase one trade deal

  • New ambassador Qin Gang says China is working to implement the deal and US should create the conditions to do so
  • Qin tells heads of American companies to embrace opportunities in Chinese market but says US restrictions and tariffs are not working

Topic |   US-China relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 3:32pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP
China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE