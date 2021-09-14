China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP
China’s envoy urges US to improve atmosphere to fulfil phase one trade deal
- New ambassador Qin Gang says China is working to implement the deal and US should create the conditions to do so
- Qin tells heads of American companies to embrace opportunities in Chinese market but says US restrictions and tariffs are not working
Topic | US-China relations
China has been projected to fall more than 30 per cent short of the US goods it pledged to buy this year. Photo: AFP