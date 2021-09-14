Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil (second from left) incurred Beijing’s ire when he visited Taiwan last year. Photo: EPA-EFE Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil (second from left) incurred Beijing’s ire when he visited Taiwan last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil (second from left) incurred Beijing’s ire when he visited Taiwan last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan targets disenchanted central Europe in investment drive

  • A delegation from the island will visit Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania as annoyance with Beijing grows in the region
  • The group will include government officials and business leaders from the IT, precision machinery and electric car sectors

Topic |   China-EU relations
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:32pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil (second from left) incurred Beijing’s ire when he visited Taiwan last year. Photo: EPA-EFE Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil (second from left) incurred Beijing’s ire when he visited Taiwan last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil (second from left) incurred Beijing’s ire when he visited Taiwan last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE